ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) (EPA:ENGI) Receives €14.01 Average PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2020

ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) (EPA:ENGI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €14.01 ($16.48).

ENGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on shares of ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

EPA ENGI opened at €12.64 ($14.86) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €11.21. ENGIE SA has a fifty-two week low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a fifty-two week high of €15.16 ($17.84).

About ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA)

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through USA & Canada, France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Analyst Recommendations for ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) (EPA:ENGI)

Receive News & Ratings for ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit