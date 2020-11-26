Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Blackstone Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 238.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 76,906,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,397,385,000 after purchasing an additional 54,149,658 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth about $162,401,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 31.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,306,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,531,000 after buying an additional 2,221,464 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,909,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $267,003,000 after buying an additional 2,049,635 shares during the period. Finally, LSP Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth about $35,568,000. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $20.36 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $29.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

EPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 1,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.05 per share, with a total value of $35,814.00. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $76,880.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 30,880 shares of company stock valued at $282,994 over the last three months. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

