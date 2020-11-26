Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Lifted to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $22.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EPD. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.75.

NYSE EPD opened at $20.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.36. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $29.22.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 1,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.05 per share, with a total value of $35,814.00. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 30,880 shares of company stock worth $282,994. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 238.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 76,906,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,397,385,000 after purchasing an additional 54,149,658 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 17,434,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $275,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,558 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,909,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $267,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,635 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,755,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $264,562,000 after acquiring an additional 293,088 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,603,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $301,694,000 after acquiring an additional 153,258 shares during the period. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

