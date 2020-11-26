Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,173,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,406,000 after purchasing an additional 818,777 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,319,000 after acquiring an additional 313,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,583,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,623,370,000 after purchasing an additional 257,579 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 257,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,751,000 after acquiring an additional 142,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock opened at $693.54 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $477.87 and a 52-week high of $839.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $773.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $740.93. The stock has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.44, for a total transaction of $64,488.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,182,243.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.25, for a total transaction of $222,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,910.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,555 shares of company stock worth $12,223,358 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $824.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $730.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $804.68.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

