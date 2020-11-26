Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.89 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.02. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EPD. Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $20.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.87. The company has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $29.22.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 67,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 8,092 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth $34,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth $967,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 59.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth $285,000. 32.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 1,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.05 per share, with a total value of $35,814.00. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $76,880.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 30,880 shares of company stock valued at $282,994 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 82.79%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

