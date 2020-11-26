Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mateon Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MATN)

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MATN) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Mateon Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the year. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Mateon Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Mateon Therapeutics stock opened at $0.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.19. Mateon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.30.

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications. The company's lead product candidate is OT-101, an antisense against TGF-beta, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, as well as develops OT-101 for the treatment of various viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome and coronavirus.

