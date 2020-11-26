Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mateon Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MATN)

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2020

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MATN) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Mateon Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the year. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Mateon Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Mateon Therapeutics stock opened at $0.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.19. Mateon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.30.

About Mateon Therapeutics

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications. The company's lead product candidate is OT-101, an antisense against TGF-beta, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, as well as develops OT-101 for the treatment of various viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome and coronavirus.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Mateon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mateon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit