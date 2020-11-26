Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $50.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a private mortgage insurance company. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, such as regulated depository institutions, mortgage banks, credit unions, and other lenders. Essent Group Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ESNT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $44.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Essent Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised Essent Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Essent Group in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.75.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $45.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.03. Essent Group has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $55.84.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.48 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 49.62% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 43.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 142.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 27.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 83.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

