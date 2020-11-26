Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires 68 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,634,000 after acquiring an additional 767,923 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.7% in the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,858,000 after acquiring an additional 97,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,278,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,705,000 after acquiring an additional 25,546 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Mastercard by 146.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,398,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,212,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,245,640,000 after acquiring an additional 62,317 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $341.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25. The company has a market cap of $340.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.17, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MA. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.18.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total transaction of $2,164,951.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,021,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.09, for a total transaction of $27,007,827.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,336,513 shares in the company, valued at $32,701,457,673.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 518,293 shares of company stock valued at $164,577,086. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.