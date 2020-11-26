Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Buys 668 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 404.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 833 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 166.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. South State CORP. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 148.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $64.27 on Thursday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $69.14. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -44.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.96 and its 200 day moving average is $58.23.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The solar energy provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.14. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -157.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.96.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

