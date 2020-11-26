Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $36,000 Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 212.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15,034.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,817,666 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $671,480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,739,583 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,199,972 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $985,042,000 after acquiring an additional 8,336,747 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,466,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,094,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,926,978 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,245,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,429,613 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $251,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,365 shares during the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Cowen upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. 140166 upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $78.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.45. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $79.00. The firm has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

In other news, insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $1,708,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $53,169.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,786 shares in the company, valued at $719,662.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,085 shares of company stock worth $4,174,655. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

