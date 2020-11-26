Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Invests $34,000 in Altabancorp (OTCMKTS:ALTA)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altabancorp (OTCMKTS:ALTA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALTA. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Altabancorp in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altabancorp during the third quarter worth about $191,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Altabancorp during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Altabancorp during the third quarter worth about $274,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALTA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Altabancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 2,000 shares of Altabancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $40,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,796.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Paul R. Gunther sold 4,329 shares of Altabancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $86,969.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 28 shares of company stock valued at $766 and sold 26,329 shares valued at $595,465.

Shares of ALTA stock opened at $27.70 on Thursday. Altabancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.99.

Altabancorp (OTCMKTS:ALTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This is a boost from Altabancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

