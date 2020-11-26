Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Takes Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 61,000 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 689.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 69.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 53.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAL. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, 140166 lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.24.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $14.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.63. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $30.78.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($5.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.62) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 25.56% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. American Airlines Group’s revenue was down 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

