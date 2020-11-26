Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS)

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $24.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.95. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $37.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.32.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.25). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 745.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. Analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II bought 5,000 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.57 per share, for a total transaction of $107,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,850. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 3,297.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,705,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,945 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4,780.8% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,882,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,148 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,167,000 after purchasing an additional 930,969 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 18,319.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 892,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,083,000 after purchasing an additional 887,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,892,000. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

