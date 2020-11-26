Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Savara from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Savara from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of Savara stock opened at $1.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.85. Savara has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $5.48. The company has a current ratio of 15.89, a quick ratio of 15.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Savara will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Savara by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Savara by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Savara by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 832,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Savara by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Savara in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

