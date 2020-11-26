Evercore ISI Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $180.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MDGL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $177.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $164.17.

MDGL stock opened at $111.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.11. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $56.82 and a fifty-two week high of $137.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.58.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.37) by ($0.38). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tao Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $6,103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 125.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 59.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $248,000. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

