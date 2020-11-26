Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Position Trimmed by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,851,417 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 28,399 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Exelon were worth $316,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,017,256 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $2,649,796,000 after purchasing an additional 920,086 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Exelon by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,677,173 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $274,536,000 after purchasing an additional 198,038 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Exelon by 87.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,480,498 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $232,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014,390 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in Exelon by 8.1% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,437,946 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $194,461,000 after purchasing an additional 405,552 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Exelon by 81.5% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,032,394 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $182,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $258,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,136. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EXC opened at $42.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $50.54.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The energy giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 49.04%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

