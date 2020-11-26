FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FAT Brands Inc. is a multi-brand, restaurant franchising company. It develops, markets and acquires restaurant. The company primarily operates Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express and the Ponderosa & Bonanza Steakhouse concepts. FAT Brands Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, Noble Financial upgraded FAT Brands from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

NASDAQ FAT opened at $6.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $80.50 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.43. FAT Brands has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 million. FAT Brands had a negative return on equity of 164.61% and a negative net margin of 33.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FAT Brands will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of June 29, 2020, it owned 8 restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Ponderosa, and Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchised approximately 375 units worldwide.

