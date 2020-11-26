Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 432,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,555 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $55,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.4% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.0% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 12.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INSP. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.83.

NYSE:INSP opened at $181.98 on Thursday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $186.92. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.44 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.53. The company has a current ratio of 14.67, a quick ratio of 19.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.32. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. The business had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $3,526,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Casey M. Tansey sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total value of $1,551,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,491,582.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,000 shares of company stock worth $24,103,230. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

