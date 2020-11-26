Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 10,481 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 909,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,481 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $57,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 954.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Prudential Financial by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.70.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $370,926.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,932,099.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $78.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of -126.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $97.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.64%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

