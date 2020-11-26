Federated Hermes Inc. Has $49.73 Million Stock Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,859,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,628 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $49,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 5.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,237,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,382,000 after buying an additional 59,278 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 12.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 202,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after buying an additional 21,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 21.1% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 41,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, Director Charles E. Haldeman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.65 per share, for a total transaction of $266,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott A. Estes purchased 18,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $508,215.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,115.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JBGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. JBG SMITH Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $32.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 292.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day moving average is $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 6.50. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $42.36.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $151.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.81 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 2.87%. JBG SMITH Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.90%.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

