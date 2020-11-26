Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1,661.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,295 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $49,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,217,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,610,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,520,000 after buying an additional 1,907,982 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1,697.6% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,897,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,954,000 after buying an additional 1,792,160 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,131,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,464,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $312,861,000 after buying an additional 569,891 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $157.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $144.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $164.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.84.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, 140166 upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.14.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,462 shares of company stock worth $12,281,336. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.