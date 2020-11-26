Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 22.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 670,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,789 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $56,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XPO. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 54.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,622,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $357,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,711 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in XPO Logistics by 763.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,010,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,033,000 after acquiring an additional 893,113 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in XPO Logistics by 29.9% during the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,178,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,536,000 after acquiring an additional 731,135 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the second quarter valued at about $26,841,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in XPO Logistics by 15,512.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 180,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,953,000 after acquiring an additional 179,475 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:XPO opened at $105.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $109.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.46. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

XPO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.79.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

