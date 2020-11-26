Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stock Position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 725,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79,234 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $45,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 79,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 19,515 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,090,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,211,000 after purchasing an additional 33,683 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 29,449 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $1,924,197.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,921 shares in the company, valued at $11,886,718.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 38,409 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $2,525,775.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,963,124.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on QTS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.87.

NYSE:QTS opened at $59.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.74 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.64 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.15.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $137.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.90 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.48%.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

