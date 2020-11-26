Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 22,495 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 22,495 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.30% of Domino’s Pizza worth $49,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,624,427,000 after buying an additional 454,918 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 704,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $260,356,000 after purchasing an additional 387,033 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 189.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 283,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,808,000 after purchasing an additional 185,527 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 399,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $147,756,000 after purchasing an additional 185,358 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth $58,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In other news, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $624,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,257 shares in the company, valued at $959,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,970 shares of company stock worth $839,750 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $446.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.86.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $383.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.41. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $270.08 and a twelve month high of $435.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $392.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.32.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $967.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.92 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.