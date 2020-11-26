Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,188 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 189,456 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Cadence Design Systems worth $57,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total transaction of $443,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 182,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,230,639.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total transaction of $5,782,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,396,828.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,588 shares of company stock worth $15,017,159 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.09.

CDNS opened at $113.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.98. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $127.50.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.29 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

