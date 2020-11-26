Financial Contrast: Lekoil (OTCMKTS:LEKOF) vs. Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF)

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) and Lekoil (OTCMKTS:LEKOF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Advantage Oil & Gas and Lekoil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Oil & Gas -133.25% -0.34% -0.23% Lekoil N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Advantage Oil & Gas and Lekoil’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Oil & Gas $207.42 million 1.54 -$18.58 million N/A N/A Lekoil $48.03 million N/A -$11.58 million N/A N/A

Lekoil has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Advantage Oil & Gas.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.2% of Advantage Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas and Lekoil, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Oil & Gas 0 3 3 0 2.50 Lekoil 0 0 0 0 N/A

Advantage Oil & Gas presently has a consensus target price of $2.54, suggesting a potential upside of 49.51%. Given Advantage Oil & Gas’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Advantage Oil & Gas is more favorable than Lekoil.

Risk & Volatility

Advantage Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lekoil has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Advantage Oil & Gas beats Lekoil on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta. It provides natural gas and natural gas liquids primarily through marketing companies. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Lekoil

Lekoil Limited explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in Nigeria. The company owns 40% interest in the Otakikpo marginal field located in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta; 45% participating interest in the OPL 276 located in the eastern Niger Delta basin; 62% participating interest in the OPL 325; and 17.14% participating interest in the OPL 310 block situated in the Upper Cretaceous fairway that runs along the West African Transform Margin. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria.

