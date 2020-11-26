Financial Review: Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) and AMAYA Global (OTCMKTS:AYAG)

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) and AMAYA Global (OTCMKTS:AYAG) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Village Farms International alerts:

This table compares Village Farms International and AMAYA Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Village Farms International $144.57 million 4.56 $2.33 million $0.05 200.00 AMAYA Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Village Farms International has higher revenue and earnings than AMAYA Global.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Village Farms International and AMAYA Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Village Farms International 0 0 4 0 3.00 AMAYA Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Village Farms International presently has a consensus price target of $13.40, indicating a potential upside of 34.00%. Given Village Farms International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Village Farms International is more favorable than AMAYA Global.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.8% of Village Farms International shares are held by institutional investors. 20.4% of Village Farms International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Village Farms International has a beta of 2.34, meaning that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMAYA Global has a beta of -0.66, meaning that its stock price is 166% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Village Farms International and AMAYA Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Village Farms International -5.42% -9.65% -6.74% AMAYA Global N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Village Farms International beats AMAYA Global on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products. It markets and distributes its products under the Village Farms brand name to retail supermarkets and fresh food distribution companies, as well as products produced under exclusive arrangements with other greenhouse producers. The company was formerly known as Village Farms Canada Inc. and changed its name to Village Farms International, Inc. in December 2009. Village Farms International, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Delta, Canada.

About AMAYA Global

AMAYA Global Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in planting, preserving, packaging, and marketing navel oranges for distribution and sale in the People's Republic of China. The company has planted 1,077,098 orange trees in orchards with approximately 5,152 acres of land in Ganzhou, Jiangxi Province. It sells its products to wholesale, retail, and institutional customers through distributors under the General Red brand. The company was formerly known as General Agriculture Corporation and changed its name to AMAYA Global Holdings Corp. in February 2020. AMAYA Global Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.