Financial Survey: NIKE (NYSE:NKE) vs. 361 Degrees International (OTCMKTS:TSIOF)

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) and 361 Degrees International (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NIKE and 361 Degrees International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NIKE 1 3 30 0 2.85 361 Degrees International 0 0 0 0 N/A

NIKE presently has a consensus target price of $137.33, suggesting a potential upside of 1.32%. Given NIKE’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe NIKE is more favorable than 361 Degrees International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NIKE and 361 Degrees International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NIKE $37.40 billion 5.69 $2.54 billion $1.85 73.26 361 Degrees International $814.93 million 0.30 $62.57 million N/A N/A

NIKE has higher revenue and earnings than 361 Degrees International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.2% of NIKE shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of NIKE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NIKE and 361 Degrees International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIKE 7.20% 34.62% 10.52% 361 Degrees International N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

NIKE has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 361 Degrees International has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NIKE beats 361 Degrees International on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel. In addition, the company sells a line of performance equipment and accessories comprising bags, socks, sport balls, eyewear, timepieces, digital devices, bats, gloves, protective equipment, and other equipment for sports activities; and various plastic products to other manufacturers. Further, it provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks; and action sports and youth lifestyle apparel and accessories under the Hurley trademark. Additionally, the company licenses agreements that permit unaffiliated parties to manufacture and sell apparel, digital devices, and applications and other equipment for sports activities under NIKE-owned trademarks. It sells its products to footwear stores; sporting goods stores; athletic specialty stores; department stores; skate, tennis, and golf shops; and other retail accounts through NIKE-owned retail stores, digital platforms, independent distributors, licensees, and sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Blue Ribbon Sports, Inc. and changed its name to NIKE, Inc. in 1971. NIKE, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

About 361 Degrees International

361 Degrees International Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Adults and Kids. It offers adult and children footwear, apparels, and accessories for sports and casual life under the 361 core and 361 Kids brands; and ski and outdoor sportswear products under the ONE WAY brand. The company also manufactures and trades in shoes soles; trades in children sporting goods; and operates a gas station. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a network of 5,519 stores under the 361 core brand name. The company also sells products through its 361sport.com Website; other e-commerce platforms, including Tmall, Taobao, and JD; and authorized retailers and distributors. 361 Degrees International Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

