Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fiverr International Ltd. provides an online marketplace for selling goods and services. The Company provides logo, poster and brochure designing, as well as photoshop editing, content marketing, web analytics and translation services. Fiverr International Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Fiverr International alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FVRR. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Fiverr International from $116.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Fiverr International from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JMP Securities upgraded Fiverr International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Fiverr International from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Fiverr International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiverr International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.80.

Shares of FVRR stock opened at $203.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.17 and a 200 day moving average of $111.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -472.76 and a beta of 2.30. Fiverr International has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $205.00.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $52.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.32 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Fiverr International will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVRR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the second quarter worth $29,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the second quarter worth $344,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the second quarter worth $454,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the second quarter worth $2,036,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the second quarter worth $751,000. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiverr International (FVRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.