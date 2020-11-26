Flowchain (FLC) Price Hits $0.0064 on Major Exchanges

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. Over the last week, Flowchain has traded down 94% against the dollar. Flowchain has a total market capitalization of $5,606.46 and $19,924.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flowchain token can currently be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and IDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00073727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005810 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00022945 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.69 or 0.00368975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005795 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $523.46 or 0.03032719 BTC.

Flowchain Token Profile

Flowchain (FLC) is a token. It launched on September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 881,836 tokens. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co . Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin

Buying and Selling Flowchain

Flowchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

