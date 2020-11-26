Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fluidigm Corporation operates as a biotech tools company that creates microfluidic-based chips and instrumentation for biological research. Products offered by the Company include BioMark HD System- a real time PCR; EP1 system for SNP genotyping; Access Array System-an Integrated Fluidic Circuit (IFC); TOPAZ system for protein crystallography; Dynamic Array integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs); and Access Array Assay Design Services. The Company’s products find its application in Gene Expression, Single-Cell Gene Expression, SNP Genotyping, Targeted Resequencing, Sample Quantitation, Copy Number Variation and Protein Crystallization. Fluidigm Corporation is based in San Francisco, California. “

FLDM has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Fluidigm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Fluidigm from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fluidigm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fluidigm from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.69.

Fluidigm stock opened at $5.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $426.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Fluidigm has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.12.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 48.46% and a negative return on equity of 23.91%. Research analysts expect that Fluidigm will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Christopher Linthwaite sold 84,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $514,009.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,093.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLDM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Fluidigm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Fluidigm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,188,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Fluidigm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Fluidigm by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 23,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Fluidigm during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

