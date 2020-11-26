Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fluidigm Corporation operates as a biotech tools company that creates microfluidic-based chips and instrumentation for biological research. Products offered by the Company include BioMark HD System- a real time PCR; EP1 system for SNP genotyping; Access Array System-an Integrated Fluidic Circuit (IFC); TOPAZ system for protein crystallography; Dynamic Array integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs); and Access Array Assay Design Services. The Company’s products find its application in Gene Expression, Single-Cell Gene Expression, SNP Genotyping, Targeted Resequencing, Sample Quantitation, Copy Number Variation and Protein Crystallization. Fluidigm Corporation is based in San Francisco, California. “

FLDM has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Fluidigm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Fluidigm from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fluidigm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fluidigm from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.69.

Fluidigm stock opened at $5.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $426.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Fluidigm has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.12.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 48.46% and a negative return on equity of 23.91%. Research analysts expect that Fluidigm will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Christopher Linthwaite sold 84,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $514,009.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,093.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLDM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Fluidigm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Fluidigm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,188,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Fluidigm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Fluidigm by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 23,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Fluidigm during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fluidigm (FLDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit