Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Foot Locker from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.55.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $38.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.18 and a 200 day moving average of $31.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.38. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 12.17%.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,754. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Scott Martin sold 3,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $123,676.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,235.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,310 shares of company stock worth $499,396. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 12.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,500 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Foot Locker by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 167,308 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $4,918,000 after buying an additional 83,654 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Foot Locker by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 60,368 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 30,411 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Foot Locker by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,721 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Foot Locker by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 68,115 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.