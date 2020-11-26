Frank J. Dellaquila Sells 10,000 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2020

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $78.26 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $80.19. The company has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.58.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,413,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,189,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,058,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,940 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,679,000 after acquiring an additional 423,841 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,907,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,484,000 after acquiring an additional 240,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,522,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,061 shares in the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

