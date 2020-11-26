Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Hits New 1-Year High at $70.05

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $70.05 and last traded at $69.68, with a volume of 4110 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.42.

FELE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.94.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $351.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.59 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.95%.

In related news, VP Julie Scheck Freigang sold 11,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $665,245.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,507.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $93,703.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,585. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,956 shares of company stock valued at $778,509. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 47,000.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 124.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric Company Profile (NASDAQ:FELE)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

