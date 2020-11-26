Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Frontline had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%.

Frontline stock opened at $6.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.37. Frontline has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $13.33.

FRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Danske lowered shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.19 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Frontline from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Frontline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.81.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 71 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

