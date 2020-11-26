Frontline Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,506 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,570% compared to the typical volume of 210 put options.
FRO stock opened at $6.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Frontline has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $13.33.
Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Frontline had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 35.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Frontline will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently commented on FRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Danske cut shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.19 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Frontline from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.81.
About Frontline
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 71 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.
