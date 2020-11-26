FY2020 Earnings Estimate for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report released on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.02.
HNNMY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 1.62%.
About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.
