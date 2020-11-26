FY2020 EPS Estimates for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Increased by KeyCorp

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) – KeyCorp raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report issued on Monday, November 23rd. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $7.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.25. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $237.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Argus upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.79.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $226.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $236.55 and its 200 day moving average is $206.16. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $95.58 and a twelve month high of $257.88.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.28, for a total transaction of $1,686,636.92. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $232.96 per share, for a total transaction of $267,904.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at $7,388,326.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,832 shares of company stock worth $7,734,306 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 398 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

