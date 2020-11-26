FY2020 EPS Estimates for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Decreased by Piper Sandler

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2020

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Energy Transfer in a research report issued on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.82.

NYSE:ET opened at $6.49 on Thursday. Energy Transfer has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $13.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.90 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 billion. Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.07%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options

Earnings History and Estimates for Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET)

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit