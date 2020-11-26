FY2020 EPS Estimates for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Decreased by Piper Sandler

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Energy Transfer in a research report issued on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.82.

NYSE:ET opened at $6.49 on Thursday. Energy Transfer has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $13.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.90 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 billion. Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.07%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.