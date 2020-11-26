FY2020 EPS Estimates for Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Lifted by Analyst

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Legend Biotech in a report released on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.98) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.24). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Legend Biotech’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LEGN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Legend Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Legend Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

NASDAQ LEGN opened at $29.09 on Thursday. Legend Biotech has a 52-week low of $24.64 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.77.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.80 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,563,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,007,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,746,000. 19.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. Its lead product candidate, LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, is an autologous CAR-T cell therapy that targets the B-cell maturation antigen. The company is conducting multiple clinical trials to evaluate LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528 as an earlier line of therapy for multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in Revlimid-refractory MM.

