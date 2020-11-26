G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GIII. ValuEngine upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub lowered G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.73.

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $22.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.48. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $34.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 2.52.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.45. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $297.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 19.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter worth approximately $2,882,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 113,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 28,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

