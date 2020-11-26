G Leonard Baker, Jr. Purchases 1,551 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. bought 1,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.93 per share, with a total value of $35,564.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $22.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.81. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $24.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.46.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.87 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CORT shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $153,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 61,140.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 203.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 8,179 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 184,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 57,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

