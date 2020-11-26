Galapagos’ (GLPG) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

GLPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Galapagos from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Galapagos from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Galapagos from $192.00 to $134.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Galapagos from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Galapagos presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $183.00.

Get Galapagos alerts:

GLPG opened at $120.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.94. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.79. Galapagos has a 1 year low of $112.00 and a 1 year high of $274.03.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 265.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.