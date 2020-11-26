General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.75 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “General Finance Corporation provides mobile storage, liquid containment and modular space solutions. General Finance Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

Get General Finance alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Finance from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.88.

GFN stock opened at $8.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Finance has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $11.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. General Finance had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 19.53%. Equities analysts expect that General Finance will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in General Finance by 5.5% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,233,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,138,000 after purchasing an additional 115,843 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in General Finance by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in General Finance by 9.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 559,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 48,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in General Finance by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 19,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in General Finance by 6.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.47% of the company’s stock.

About General Finance

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Finance (GFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.