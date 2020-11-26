General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.75 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “General Finance Corporation provides mobile storage, liquid containment and modular space solutions. General Finance Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised General Finance from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised General Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Finance currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.88.

NASDAQ:GFN opened at $8.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.12 million, a PE ratio of 67.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average of $6.52. General Finance has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. General Finance had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 1.97%. As a group, analysts predict that General Finance will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in General Finance by 5.5% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,233,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,138,000 after purchasing an additional 115,843 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in General Finance by 9.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 559,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 48,192 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in General Finance by 41.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 91,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 26,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in General Finance by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 19,291 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in General Finance by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.47% of the company’s stock.

About General Finance

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

