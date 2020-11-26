General Motors (NYSE:GM) EVP Randall D. Mott Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,563,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $45.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.99. General Motors has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $46.71. The company has a market capitalization of $65.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.82.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on General Motors from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.28.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GM. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of General Motors by 758.0% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 29.8% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

