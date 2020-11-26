Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GNTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $38.75 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.75.

Shares of GNTX opened at $33.02 on Monday. Gentex has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $33.40. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.79 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 23,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $664,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,014.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,785 shares of company stock worth $1,217,425. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 2.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,820,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,455,000 after buying an additional 84,953 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,697,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $95,214,000 after purchasing an additional 76,456 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Gentex by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,981,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,016,000 after purchasing an additional 90,852 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Gentex by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,743,477 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,895,000 after purchasing an additional 557,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Gentex by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,654,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,591,000 after purchasing an additional 995,983 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

