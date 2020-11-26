Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $6.62 Per Share

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a report released on Tuesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $6.62 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.65. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.04 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GILD. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 7th. Maxim Group raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $59.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.71. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $57.04 and a 1 year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,834,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,912,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,619,279 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,528,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $810,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175,064 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,142,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,687 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,785,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,739 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

