Gitennes Exploration Inc. (GIT.V) (CVE:GIT) Shares Down 26.9%

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2020

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (GIT.V) (CVE:GIT) shares were down 26.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 190,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 488% from the average daily volume of 32,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07.

About Gitennes Exploration Inc. (GIT.V) (CVE:GIT)

Gitennes Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, explores for mineral deposits in Peru and Canada. The company explores for gold and silver properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Snowbird gold exploration property in British Columbia; and a royalty interest in the Urumalqui silver project in Peru.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Gitennes Exploration Inc. (GIT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitennes Exploration Inc. (GIT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit