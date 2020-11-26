Gitennes Exploration Inc. (GIT.V) (CVE:GIT) Shares Down 26.9%

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (GIT.V) (CVE:GIT) shares were down 26.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 190,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 488% from the average daily volume of 32,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07.

About Gitennes Exploration Inc. (GIT.V) (CVE:GIT)

Gitennes Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, explores for mineral deposits in Peru and Canada. The company explores for gold and silver properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Snowbird gold exploration property in British Columbia; and a royalty interest in the Urumalqui silver project in Peru.

