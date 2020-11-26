GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) PT Lowered to $63.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GSX. Barclays cut their price objective on GSX Techedu from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of GSX Techedu in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut GSX Techedu from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut GSX Techedu from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut GSX Techedu from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.77.
NYSE:GSX opened at $62.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.50 and a beta of -0.13. GSX Techedu has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $141.78.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GSX Techedu by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,562,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,962,000 after buying an additional 4,773,586 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in GSX Techedu by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,199,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,845,000 after buying an additional 2,689,161 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GSX Techedu by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,354,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,167,000 after buying an additional 644,976 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in GSX Techedu in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,071,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GSX Techedu by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,631,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,873,000 after buying an additional 143,608 shares during the last quarter. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About GSX Techedu
GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.
