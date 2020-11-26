GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) PT Lowered to $63.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GSX. Barclays cut their price objective on GSX Techedu from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of GSX Techedu in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut GSX Techedu from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut GSX Techedu from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut GSX Techedu from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.77.

Get GSX Techedu alerts:

NYSE:GSX opened at $62.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.50 and a beta of -0.13. GSX Techedu has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $141.78.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($1.60). GSX Techedu had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 8.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GSX Techedu will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GSX Techedu by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,562,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,962,000 after buying an additional 4,773,586 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in GSX Techedu by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,199,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,845,000 after buying an additional 2,689,161 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GSX Techedu by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,354,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,167,000 after buying an additional 644,976 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in GSX Techedu in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,071,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GSX Techedu by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,631,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,873,000 after buying an additional 143,608 shares during the last quarter. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for GSX Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSX Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.